.

…It’s good we celebrate our own – Pelu Awofeso

By Elizabeth Osayande

Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art, of the Pan Atlantic University, YSMA – PAU is running an art exhibition themed:” The invincible hand’s exhibition,” to showcase works by indigenous women whose works are widely acclaimed abroad but little appreciated in-country.

Speaking to journalists on a recent tour to the museum facilitated by the editor, Travu, Pelu Awofeso, the Art Director, YSMA-PAU, Dr. Jess Castellote in the company of other staff of the museum said the essence of the exhibition that will run from August 28, 2021 – January 25, 2022, is set to display artworks of 40 Nigerian women.

According to him, ” There are many indigenous female artists making waves abroad but yet under-appreciated in this clime. We need to show our culture, our heritage and also share our story.” He said.

Beaming more light on the essence of the invincible hand’s exhibition, the exhibition curator, Olufisayo Bakare, noted that:” the intersection of art and culture has become the breeding ground for conversations that shape our culture in Nigeria. In an age where the information lies at our fingertips, accessibility to the contributions of women in society is more apparent, however, this has not always been the case. We ask ourselves, “in an era where the Zaria Rebels were making their mark, where were their female colleagues? Where are they now?” The ratio of male to female established artists in Nigeria continues to be strongly imbalanced, in favour of men.

“The Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art (YSMA), of the Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), wants to address this disproportion through an extensive art exhibition at the museum. The highly anticipated showcasing titled The Invincible Hands focuses on the contributions of 40 female artists whose works include a combination of paintings, photography, tapestry and textiles, sculpture, and mixed media art.

” Over 100 artworks will be on display, covering different periods and artistic media. They are curated from the permanent collection of the YSMA and from temporary loans by artists and collectors. In presenting these works, we highlight artistic achievements that transcend the stereotyped and reductive achievements of Nigerian women in art.

“The goal of this exhibition is to celebrate the influence of marginalized female Nigerian artists in the post-colonial and contemporary eras, amplify their work and bridge inequality gaps in the art sector by placing The Invincible Hands of female artists back into our art education and art history. It aims at being an active agent in giving these artists higher visibility. ” Bakare said.

Earlier on, the editor, travu, Pelu Awofeso told journalists that the essence of the visit to PAU-YSMA was to forge a better media relationship with the museum; and also to celebrate African artists doing incredible well.

Vanguard News Nigeria