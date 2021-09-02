The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen, has expressed her support for the Aisha Buhari six-Nation female football tournament.

A statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations Unit of the ministry, Mr. Olujimi Oyetomi, on Thursday in Abuja, said the minister pledged to work closely with the Minister of Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, to ensure the success of the tournament.

She said the tournament scheduled to hold in Lagos from Sept. 13 to Sept. 22, would promote peace and international understanding.

The minister also commended Mr. Seyi Akinwunmi, the 1st Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), who doubles as Chairman of Local Organising Committee (LOC), for the six-nations Africa football tournament.

Tallen stated that nothing was too small “to honour an exceptional woman,” “mother of the nation” who stands boldly by her husband to ensure the peaceful development of a foremost and populous African nation even in the face of challenges.

According to the minister, football has a strong unifying force and knows no religion or tribe as a tool to overcome most of the challenges countries in the West African sub-region are facing.

She also commended the visit of the LOC in the company of Ms. Aisha Falode, a member of the NFF Board, describing the Minister as a firm advocate of Women.

It quoted Falode as saying that the minister’s inclusiveness and development along with other mandates of her ministry, including child development and other vulnerable groups was commendable.

The statement quoted Falode as saying that the planned female football tournament would involve Nigeria (as the host), South Africa, Ghana, Mali, Morocco, and Cameroun. The statement added that the LOC had visited the minister to galvanise support for the football event, noting that “female footballing holds a lot of promise.”

It added that female football could help the aspirations of the Girl-Child as well as to instigate more positive conversations to issues concerning girls and women.

She further noted that it could help to generate conversations around the First Lady’s Future-Assured Foundation as well as campaign against violence and equality of gender.

