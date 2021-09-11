A 200 level medical student from Bayelsa State, who identified herself as Eva has recounted how she miraculously received healing from alleged Monkey Pox disease at Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, a church founded and pastored by billionaire prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.

The strange disease, which had already paralyzed her academic activities had left pox all over her body as she was bed ridden from one hospitals to other orthodox medical centers.

Recounting her story, Eva said she noticed the illness after waking up to strange discharge from her body, which eventually developed into pox.

“Since I got admitted to school, I have been facing challenges. I only managed to finish my first year. On a fateful day, I woke up and started seeing pox develop across my body. I rushed to the mirror and noticed that my face had turned to something else.

I called my mum immediately. I felt it would disappear but it got worse by day. We started going to different hospitals but the situation did not get better. At some point my mum couldn’t cope any longer with the bills,” Eva said.

She said she was ridden to church by her mother and a sister and got noticed after several days.

Eva said: “Everything changed the moment Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin spotted me in the congregation. I was surprised how he saw me. “Although I was doubting in my mind, he prayed and sprinkle water and asked me to work. I didn’t believe I would walk. I was doubting but everything changed when I started walking forward.

A video of the healing seen on the internet showed how the man of God prayed for her. The lady was totally healed and had recovered when she was sharing her testimony in the video.

This is indeed a paradox and a prove that God is alive.