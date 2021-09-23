A businesswoman, Mrs Tina Olu, on Thursday dragged her husband, Dele, before a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, for abandoning her and two children.

The petitioner, who resides in Nyanya village said this in the divorce suit she filed against her husband, before the court.

“My husband has abandoned me and our children without food or any kind of upkeep, for over four years now,

“I heard that he got a job in the U.S., yet he can not reach out to us to at least to cater for the children,

“I have been the one paying hospital bills, school fees, house rent and so on, for these four years.” She said.

The petitioner also told the court that her husband always beats her when they were living together.

She however prayed the court to dissolve her marriage and grant her custody of the two children of the marriage.

The respondent, Mr David, who resides in the United States of America, was absent in court.

The Presiding Judge, Labaran Gusau adjourned the matter until Sept. 29, for hearing.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria