A 38-year-old woman, Motunrayo Odufuwa, on Monday appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly injuring her neighbour with a razor blade.

Odufuwa, whose address was not provided, is charged with assault with occasionally harm.

She pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 15, at about 8 p.m. at No: 102 Ireshe road, Ikorodu in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Famuyiwa alleged that the defendant inflicted injuries on Mrs Omowunmi Ayeni, her neighbour.

ALSO READ: Nigerians paid N2.15trn for petrol in 12 months, says NNPC

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 246 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that Section 246 stipulates three years for assault with occasionally arm.

Magistrate B.A. Shonuga, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum, one of who must be a blood relation.

Shonuga ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payment to Lagos State.

He adjourned the case until October 28, for mention.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria