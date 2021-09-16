A 47-year-old woman, Bisola Okeowo, on Thursday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing N1,244,795.

Okeowo, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing, to which she pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Bassey, told the court that the woman committed the offence between May 7, 2019, and December 10, 2020, at Alfa Sanni Street, Pedro, Lagos.

Bassey alleged that the defendant stole the sum of N1, 244,795.00 belonging to Etim Edet, her employer.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O Daodu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum, one of who must be a blood relation.

Daodu said that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payment to Lagos State.

She adjourned the case until November 11 for mention.

