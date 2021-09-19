By Ayo Onikoyi

Top media personalities, Wofai Ewa “Wofai Dada” and Chukwuebuka Okoye “Chuey Chu” are the co-hosts of a new television sports betting show, SuperPicks, which airs Thursday nights at 9:00pm on SuperSport LaLiga (DStv channel 204).

The show will be hosted by SuperSport’s Neil Andrews alongside Chisom Ezeoke and Mozez Praiz, and together they will share their opinions, betting tips, interview winners and offer viewers the chance to participate in a weekly jackpot of 50 Million, using the free-to-play gaming app, SuperPicks.

ALSO READ: Singer, Sky D drops new EP “Poisonous Addiction” September 24

The SuperPicks predictor app is part of a major joint initiative between MultiChoice and BetKing, Africa’s fastest growing digital and sports entertainment platform and showcases the potential of the combined capabilities of the two organisations – combining entertainment, football, and the chance to change lives.

Speaking on the magazine television show, CEO, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, stated that the company will continue to provide quality entertainment and ensure that football fans and viewers have a richer sporting experience.

“MultiChoice is committed to providing top-of-the-range sporting entertainment and deepening our customers’ engagement with our products. Our vision is to bring football into your living room or leisure spot and to give viewers richer experiences that will make them talk, laugh, share in every moment that is played out, in every minute of every match. SuperPicks, the TV show, represents the next generation of sports content married with sports betting – giving our viewers a richer, more rewarding experience,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria