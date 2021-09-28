Success has different meaning for each individual. However, people are calculated successful through their income and assets. Yes, that is true however the true meaning of victory lies in the satisfaction that individual gains from his experience.

Aron Marquez is one such personality who has struggled with his family and today he is a successful entrepreneur teaching the lesson of “where there is will, there is a way”. Being inspired and motivated towards sports of golf he has introduced several products that has added spices of comfort to play golf on the field.

Aron was born in Ojinaga, Mexico. He with his family migrated to United States at a young age. They together worked in onion fields in the summer near Fort Stockton Texas and lived in Odessa. Ultimately the family settled permanently in Odessa. Aron completed his graduation from Odessa Permian High School and Odessa College. Also, he got his BBA degree from University of Oklahoma.

He began his journey of profession from Nabors Industries where due to his astonishing work within short span of time he became District Manager and was handling Well Servicing’s operations in West Texas and New Mexico. Aron never settled with limited sources.

With his desire to expand his experience he left Nabors and started St Andrews Royalties, LLC and Wildcat Oil Tools, LLC. Though, Wildcat Oil Tools started in 2012 it has expanded from single location and product line to an international oil fields and technology company. It has locations in all major basins of US and is active in South America and Middle East. Aron due to his enthusiastic and dedication towards work serves company as CEO.

What is more surprising is Aron never settled with his desire to achieve his goals. He is always inspired and motivated to try his luck. Aron is also CEO of Flecha Azul Tequila LLC which is an ultra-premium tequila company. Though it initiated from Texas but has expanded its operations to several states.

Aron with materialistic success also believes in spiritual satisfaction with same objective Aron is involved in a real non profits in his community and has formerly served on the Midland Community Hospital Advisors Board, and the United Way of Odessa Board.