With Daw Empire behind my brand, my music is about to take major leap ― Oziium

Driven by his love and passion for music fast riding singer Adebayo Akintunde Ademola fondly known by his moniker, Oziium is set to hit the music scene with fresh sounds and relatable tunes.

Oziium who has set his sight on the bigger picture was during the week welcomed to leading PR and consulting firm, DAW Empire in his bid to give his music and brand a leap.

The Kogi-born music act who is passionate about letting out his music for the listening pleasure of fans and music lovers has joined forces with the media firm in order to bring in his unique style of music and place himself on the map of the world standard entertainers.

The 24-year-old who nurtured his passion for musical instruments and soccer also doubles as a model and an entrepreneur is enthusiastic about his collaboration with his new family and has assured fans that he is ever ready to serve them music as it has never been heard before.

“I’m excited about this new journey that’d about to begin, there is so much we have in store for my fans and music lovers.”

Imbued with a unique style, the singer said he is about to be unleashed, adding that ” I can’t wait for the world to hear my sound and the greatness that awaits.

Vanguard News Nigeria