By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The National Leader of Tiv National Volunteers for Buhari, TNVB, Worldwide, Alhaji Sadiq Tyomanger weekend said Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state clearly demonstrated his love for the Fulani race by offering political appointments to 14 persons of Fulani extraction since he assumed leadership of the state in 2015.

Alhaji Tyomanger in a statement in Makurdi said it was clear that with that number of appointees, which included Alhaji Garus Gololo a supposed Miyetti Allah leader, the Governor could obviously not habour hatred for the Fulanis as being peddled by mischief makers.

He said “it is unfortunate and pure act of mischief that rather than applaud Governor Ortom for his magnanimity to the Fulani as a race, criminal elements within their fold are bent on destroying the peace in the state thereby undermining the government and its people.

“This is evident in their total disregard for the Anti-Open Grazing Law of the state, unprovoked attacks on farming communities in the state and owning up to the killings in the media including on National TV.

“They have therefore, rendered hundreds of thousands of persons displaced and living in IDPs camps. It is disheartening and sickening.”

According to him, “no nation of the world to the best of my knowledge apart from Nigeria is still talking about open grazing or cattle routes hence ranching is the only way to go when it comes to the business of animal husbandry.”

While declaring support for Governor Ortom and the people for enacting the Benue grazing law, the TNVB Leader reiterated that the entire Benue society was behind the law enacted to stem the tide of herdsmen killings in the state.

Alhaji Tyomanger who also doubles as National Leader of Tiv Muslims Worldwide, said, “we are totally not in support of any grazing route of any kind in view of the increasing population density and fixed landmass. Any other archaic animal husbandry policy is rejected.

“Why is the Federal Government not talking about ranching? Why are they suddenly insisting on going back to the impossible archaic cattle grazing routes? Let’s not deceive ourselves. The cattle grazing routes will not be possible in Benue State for now.

“We are therefore calling on the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to kindly count Benue out of the grazing routes policy and find a way of returning our farmers back to their ancestral homes.

“Again if Governor Ortom has in one swoop, given appointments to 14 core Fulani nationals, cutting across Sokoto, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Kebbi, Adamawa, Plateau and Taraba states, and you still shout hate, then I don’t know how else to display love and brotherhood to Fulani as a tribe.”