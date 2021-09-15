Wiseman Daniels unveils prayer line for Abuja int'l meeting

Prophet Daniel Emelandu

By Henry Ojelu

The General Overseer of the Everlasting Light of Hope International Ministries, ELOHIM, Prophet Daniel Emelandu, has unveiled a prayer line for the much-anticipated international prayer meeting scheduled for September 24 and 25 at the main bowl of the velodrome, Moshood Abiola International Stadium, Abuja.

The event, which is to commence 12p.m. daily and end as the spirit directs, will be followed by a thanksgiving service on Sunday, September 26 at the same venue.

A statement by the media organising team of the conference noted that participants are expected to register for the prayer meeting between September 16 and 22 at Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja.

The statement further noted that those who are having health challenges or medical issues are advised to register with their medical reports and any physical support or aid they may be using, as recommended by their medical doctors.

The registration according to the team, is free.

“Nations experiencing challenges and individuals suffering from evil attacks, setbacks, demonic oppressions, generational curses and various sicknesses and diseases will experience God’s visitation for these two power-packed days,” the statement added.

Speaking earlier on the forthcoming international prayer meeting, Wiseman Daniels had said: “We are here to pray for you. Jesus and I are here.

“With Jesus backing me up, I will pray for you and your prayer will receive yes and amen; the kind of fire that will destroy the kingdom of darkness.”

