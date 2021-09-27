Omo-Agege

A nongovernmental organization, Mayorkings Agency Group has selected four governors including Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, and Abubakar Sani of Niger State alongside the deputy senate President Ovie Omo-Agege among others for recognition in the this year

good governance award.

President/founder of the group, Ambassador Temisan Louis told journalists in Abuja, that the Global Good Governance Ambassadors Awards, otherwise known as 3G Ambassadors Awards, was meant to celebrate individuals, governments, public and private institutions, and NGOs that make governance and sustainability a strategic priority.

According to Louis, the 2021 edition is scheduled to hold on October 28, at Sheraton Hotel, Abuja FCT Nigeria with the “Theme: Repositioning Good Governance Mentality For Global Impact” will Feature Notable Personalities as Facilitators in Keynote and Panel Session.

He explained that the awards are premiere topnotch awards programme that highlights excellence in good governance and commitment to social welfare in three major areas of government and politics, corporate sector and social sector, as well as philanthropy.

“Other distinguished personalities selected for this year’s awards include Senator Theodore Orji, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, Chairman/CEO E&A Group, Chief Ayiri Emami, DESOPADEC Executive Director on Planning Research and Statistics, Comr Shedrack Agediga, Dr. Mrs. Mabel Magbulu-Monina, CEO Eagles Height Properties and Investment Ltd, Amb. Bright Maya, Prince Ogaga Wowo CEO Kobis Global, Israel Edemayibo, Oritseje Washington CEO Azaman Oil & Gas Ltd also make up the list of recipients amongst others.

He said the event would honour and celebrate distinguished deserving individuals and organizations who have over the years contribute immensely towards a better Nigeria and Africa in general.

The President of the group said the organisation is committed to celebrating those who are laying impacts in society, as well as to challenging others to emulate those being celebrated and honoured.

“As part of its social responsibility initiatives and to further promote good governance practices globally, Mayorkings Agency is personally spearheading a global initiative to promote Best practices in governance and sustainability of our society together with our corporate sponsors and partners worldwide.”