Founder, NecBullion Charity Foundation, NBCF, Chijioke Emmanuel Nwadavid

The Founder of NecBullion Charity Foundation, NBCF, Chijioke Emmanuel Nwadavid, has explained that the drive of the foundation is to transform and sharpen children in indigent communities into upright, enlightened, and premium value adults.

Nwadavid revealed that every month, NBCF has series of outreaches designed to achieve her goal towards children in indigent communities.

He also established that NBCF has thoughtfully designed a project that will introduce these children to the limitless and empowering world of tech.

“Recently, NBCF remodeled an old and dilapidated classroom space in an LEA primary school into a state-of-the-art ICT centre. Computer units were purchased and furniture constructed to enable the children have access to the life-changing world of tech.

“We are putting in all the work to make sure these children live to their fullest. We want them to know that they have guardians to navigate their process of learning and unlearning.

“We seek a utopia where poverty has been overcome and all people especially children, live with dignity and security devoid of an uncertain future,” Nwadavid said.

