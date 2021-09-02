Adekemi Oladipo, the Chief Executive Officer, Getfitng Technologies Limited, has given reasons the company has been engaging in philanthropic activities.

Get Fit Technolgies Limited, a premium supplier of top-of-the-line fitness wearables in Sub-Sahara Africa, which is also known by the name Getfitng, has increased activities of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the Nigerian people in the past few months.

To the founder of Getfitng, the community service on which the CSR policy of the company is hinged on is geared towards identifying with the society where Getfitng operates its business.

“It is our own way of giving back to the Nigerian society,” she told the media during an interview session recently.

Irrespective of the status, ethnicity and religious biases, Oladipo said the CSR of the company knows no bounds and barriers.

“While we identify with the security service, I mean those who give their lives on the line to protect us, our Policemen and women, we also lend our supports to the less privileges and the orphans,”said the Getfitng boss.

The Lagos State-born entrepreneur, who has a background in Computer Science revealed some recent humanitarian activities Getfitng did in the society.

“We gave stands to the Nigeria Police for the use of their officers on our roads in order to protect and cover the cops from intense sun and rain at some of the T Junctions in Abuja. These are stands produced with high quality materials and they are strong. I remember an accident that occurred when a driver ran into one of the stands, thank goodness that the stand was strong, the officers inside the stand all came out without a scratch.

“We also packaged scholarships for all students of the School of the Blind at GSS, Kwali in Abuja for the 2020/2021 academic session, so also was the scholarships we gave to 32 less privileged students at GSS, Kwali in Abuja.

“We donated writing materials such as dictionary, math. sets and books to some secondary schools in Abuja. We recently visited some orphanage homes where we doled out gifts and made some donations.

“Our philanthropic works still counting and we won’t relent until we touch many lives in the country,” the CEO of Getfitng said.

Getfitng Technologies Ltd is a leading supplier of top-of-the-line fitness wearables in Sub-Sahara Africa. GetFitNG specializes in waist trainers and waist trimmers. It offers top notch quality products that are effective and are customer centric.