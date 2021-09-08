By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government on Wednesday said that the shutdown of telecommunications activities in Zamfara state over banditry activities was done at the request of the nation’s security agencies.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, stated this while briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the First Lady’s Conference Room, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister said that the measure did not originate from his ministry.

He explained that when the security agencies proposed it as an effective way to curtail the bandits, the federal government did not object to it.

On whether the shutdown will be extended to Katsina, Kaduna and other bandit-infested states, he declined to comment on it because of its security implications.

Pantami, however, explained that government was willing to sacrifice economic gains in the telecom sector for security benefits.

He appealed to Nigerians to show understanding to the measure and support the efforts of the security agencies.

He also stated that available information from the security circle showed that the action was yielding positive result.

