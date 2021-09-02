For peace to be restored in Plateau State, an advocacy group, United Youths for Peace, has solicited support for the Armed forces of Nigeria.

The group urged warring factions to embrace the peace initiatives of the AFN and listen to the admonition of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. LEO Irabor.

Recall that the CDS was in the state on Wednesday where he met Governor Simon Lalong and participated in a stakeholders meeting convened over the unfortunate killings and renewed hostilities in the State which led to the loss of lives and properties.

United Youths for Peace in a press release signed by the Convener, Ibrahim Bako, and Secretary, Solomon Gana, lamented that the North has been turned into a killing field, thereby affecting socio-economic development.

“How will investors come into the region when there is absence of peace” the group wondered.

They said “We, the United Youths for Peace welcome the recent visit and actions taken by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. LEO Irabor to instill peace in Plateau State.

“Just as said by Governor Lalong, the CDS has continued to show strong determination to restore peace in the state.

“We are concerned that our region has turned into a killing field. As it is, who is the foreign or local investor that will come into the North with what is happening?

“We the north must tell ourselves the truth concerning the security situation in the region. We can’t continue like this.

The group urged Plateau people and particularly the warring factions to give peace a chance.

“Now is the time for the warring factions to listen to the admonition of the CDS and give peace a chance. We must support the Armed forces of Nigeria to restore peace in the state and the entire region.

“Meanwhile, we commend the military for the sacrifices they continue to make for the North.”

Vanguard News Nigeria