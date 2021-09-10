Cutting the Julius – Ajib Foundation Launch cake from the L – R is- Hon. Babatunde Adeyemi, ACP John Alizongor, Mrs. Taiwo Ajibulu-Ariyo, HRH. Kooko Kemade Elugbaju representing Ooni of Ife, Barr. Ajibulu Esq.(Founder) Waheed Ishola Director NOA,Apostle Ayodele Olowoporoku,Oluwatayo Olubukola Esq, Barr. Ifeanyichukwu C. John and lastly on extreme right is Mr.Donatus Okolo.

By Cynthia Alo

A legal practitioner and Founder of Julius -Ajib foundation(JAF), Julius Ajibulu has asserted that we have more unrepentant inmates and an increase in criminal activities because of the dilapidating nature of many correctional centers in the country.

Speaking during the launch and fund- raising ceremony of JAF in Lagos , Ajibulu stated that inmates are supposed to come out well cultured with skills acquired during the course of their stay in the correctional centers rather they come out more hardened thereby increasing the number of criminals in the country.

He noted that the NGO which will offer free legal services for all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic affiliation will not only ensure that remorseful inmates get legal services but that they will also acquire skills and fundings to help them grow for the good of the society at large.

“We have about 214 correctional centers in the country with about 7723 inmates , many of which are awaiting trial. The correctional centers are in very bad conditions, there is lack of infrastructures to properly rehabilitate the inmates and the condition of these centers contribute psychologically to the mental wellbeing of the inmates. Many of them would have come out a better person but the environment has played a huge role in the outcome of their behaviours and way of life.

“We need well-structured and rehabilitation programmes in correctional centers to reduce the increase in criminal activities in the country,’ he said.

According to him, his NGO will play a huge role in ensuring that justice is well served and skills acquired.

He noted that stigmatization of the inmates also plays huge roles in their behavioural activities but with skills they can conquer such mentality in the society.

“As humans, we live in a global village that is now interconnected and compactly connected to each other. We live in a world where interconnectivity largely determines the reach of man. The interconnectivity is utilised by man either for positive or negative purposes. Unskilled elements throughout the world take undue advantage of this interconnectivity to foment trouble and cause crisis and high-level insecurity from the criminal camps to the streets to the police cells, correctional/ custodial centers and back to the streets, that is, the society without access to justice and empowerment. To stem this tide, there is a need for a concerted effort to ensure unhindered access to justice and all-round empowerment.

it is against this backdrop that this foundation is being set up to help address this age- long predicament and compliment existing efforts and initiatives in reforming, rehabilitating and re-integrating the inmates into the society in order to ensure justice, equity, positive change and shared prosperity for the citizenry and the residents of Nigeria and the nations of the world.”

Part of our mission NGO is to empower inmates of the Nigerian correctional centers with modern vocational and entrepreneurial skills during their stay in the correctional centers.

Also speaking, the Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed, who was represented by the State Director National Orientation Agency, Waheed Ishola, stated that the ministry is passionate about reforming the correctional centers adding, “We are not there yet but we need help in decongesting the correctional centers. The ministry will ensure a good synergy with your NGO ”

Among the dignitaries that graced the occasion includes, His Imperial Majesty ,Oni of Ife who was represented by the HRH Sooko Elugbaju, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed represented by Mr. Waheed Ishola, State Director National Orientation Agency , Attorney General of Lagos State represented by Oluwatayo Olubukola Esq of Public interest Law Patnership, Apostle Ayodele Olowoporoku, Former Executive Secretary Ikeja Local Government & APC party Chieftain

Also, honourable Babatunde Adeyemi represented Nurain Akinsanya Member House Of Assembly Lagos State while John Alizongor, Commander Area F., represented Commissioner of Police Lagos State.