By Gabriel Olawale

The Lagos State Government has announced the equipment of over 400 health workers to fill existing vacancies in the state-owned secondary health facilities between the last quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021.

The Chairman, Lagos State Health Service Commission, Dr. Atinuke Onayiga disclosed this today after reviewing the report of the ongoing recruitment exercise currently being coordinated by the Health Service Commission.

She noted that the engagement of the health care workers is part of the current administration’s strategy to improve human resources for health towards the provision of qualitative healthcare delivery in Lagos State.

Onayiga said: “The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu places priority on human resources for health, human capital development, and medical infrastructural development as a means of achieving the Health and Environment mandate of the THEMES agenda.

“The Lagos State Health Service Commission in alignment with the THEMES agenda is doing everything within its capacity to ensure optimal human resource provision to the public health sector.

“Over 400 health workers engaged comprise Consultants, Medical Officers, Dental Officers, Medical House Officers, Pharmacists, Pharmacy technicians, Nurses, Nurse Interns, Dietitians, Physiotherapist, Radiographers, Optometrist, Medical Laboratory Scientist, Medical Laboratory Technician, Dental Therapist, Dental Technologists, Medical Health Records Officers, Medical Engineers, Pharmacy Interns, Physiotherapy Interns, Radiographer Intern, Medical Laboratory and Scientist Interns.

Onayiga noted that with the increased investment in health over the years, especially in human resources, human capacity development, medical infrastructure and implementation of the Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme, the commitment of the Sanwo-Olu led administration to the attainment of universal health coverage has been further affirmed.

“This ultimately, will halt the trend of brain drain of the health professionals and attract medical tourism to Lagos State”, she added.

Vanguard News Nigeria