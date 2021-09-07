.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos Traffic Radio, 96.1 Fm, has emerged as the Innovative Traffic Radio Station of the year 2021at the Marketing Edge, Award night.

The General Manager of the Station, Mr Tayo Akanle, accompanied by some members of management of the station, received the award on Friday, 27th August 2021 at D”Podium International Event Centre, Aromire Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.

The organisers of the event, Marketing Edge Publications Limited, said the station was recognised for attaining a very high equity height and record of achievements over the years by revolutionising its sub-sector as an iconic brand.

The Publisher/Chief Executive Officer, of Marketing Edge Publications Limited, Mr John Ajayi, noted that Lagos Traffic Radio has brought so much innovation to Programme/Product development, Programming, Service offering, Branding International Standards Compliance and Customer service, which has shot the Station to its peak of the pack in audience reach and Market penetration.

According to Ajayi, the last year has been significantly momentous for the brand in the market.

Akanle, while receiving the award, thanked Marketing Edge Publications Limited for finding the station worthy, saying that “it will spur the station to do more in providing real-time traffic updates for Lagos residents.”

Akanle, added that the station will continue to work in tandem with the T.H.E.M.E.S Developmental Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Vanguard News Nigeria