By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

FORMER Inspector General of Police (IGP) Solomon Arase yesterday suggested the inclusion of traditional rulers in tackling insecurity in the country.

Speaking at a security summit organised by Amalgamated Afemai Forum, AAF, held in Auchi, Edo State, Arase said with knowledge of the domains traditional rulers have, they cannot be separated from checking insecurity across the country.

He said: “The traditional rulers are the eyes of the people in their various communities. We have to go back to incorporate traditional institutions into our security architectures.

“Taking away the security from the traditional rulers to local government chairmen is responsible for the insecurity in the country,” the former number one cop reiterated.

The Chairman of the AAF, Dr Mustapha Lecky, said strengthening of security institutions and consulting with local authorities and stakeholders would go a long way in achieving security and peace in Edo North Senatorial District.

On his part, governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki who was represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Jimoh Ijegbai, said the state government had put in place a security architecture for community policing.

“We have set up a secure network with the local vigilantes to protect lives and properties. We look forward to partner with you to make our state safe and secured,” Obaseki said.

Earlier, the convener of the programme, Dr Bright Aregs, said the summit was to discuss the insecurity in Edo North and to proffer solutions to it.

He said that the organisation was to raise the sum N5 billion security trust fund for effective policing of the area.

