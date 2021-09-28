.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The President of the Nigerian Community in Turkey, NICOT, Prince Emre Magboh, on Tuesday, said the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, was honoured with the most peaceful governor of the year award having scored high in Enugu State, budget performance review especially between 2020 and 2021.

This was confirmed in a statement to newsmen in Owerri, by Magboh’s Special Assistant on Media, Chinedu Amaechi.

NICOT among other things said it focused on the governor’s efforts towards infrastructure and human capital development which he achieved through sustainable peace and creating of an enabling environment for the growth of businesses, adding that based on the records on the ground the governor merited the award.

According to them, “The President of the Nigerian Community Turkey, (NICOT) Prince Emre Magboh and the entire Enugu community residing in far-away Turkey have conferred on the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi, with a prestigious award of the “Most Peaceful Governor Of the Year Award.

“The award ceremony which was held at Kumkapi in Istanbul – Turkey last Saturday witnessed the presence of crème de la crème from all walks of life, which turned out in their droves to honour Governor Ugwuanyi ably represented by his Senior Special Assistance on Mobilization and Empowerment, Hon. Mrs Bibian Anekwe.”

NICOT President said: “The event was to recognize the visionary leadership of Governor Ugwuanyi for his outstanding accomplishments since his inception into office. The Governor was found worthy of the meritorious award conferred on him, owing to his track records and countless projects as recorded in the 2020 fiscal year, and 2021 mid-year budget performance review.

“The giant strides of the Enugu Governor would not have been possible without sustainable peace and an enabling environment for growth and development. Enugu State is now transformed into a model State through the pragmatic Leadership of Governor Ugwuanyi.”

Reacting, the Governor’s representatives, Senior Special Assistance on Mobilization and Empowerment, Bibian Anekwe, said: “Governor is happy for the show of love by all the Nigerians who turned out en-mass for the event and this award will inspire the Government to further better introduce more people-oriented programmes for Enugu people in terms of infrastructure and human capital development and we assuring the state government readiness to encourage foreign trade and investment in Enugu.”

Dignitaries present include; the chairman and Mayor of Enugu and Ebonyi community in Turkey, Mr Eric Berkay Udegbu and chairman of Udi Association Turkey, Mr Anthony Ene, as well as the Turkish industrialist were in attendance under the auspices of TURDEF (Türkiye Dernekler Federasyonu), Turdef Başkanı Mevlit Kandemir, who promised, “To invest their wealth of experience and capital in Nigeria to further extend the both country’s bilateral trade for greater business opportunities.”

