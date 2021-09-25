In business and life in general one needs to have mentor or mentors as the case maybe.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Luckybay Homes Nigeria Limited and LuckyBay Estate and Properties Limited, Ujomu Lucky Ikechukwu, who knows the importance of mentorship, especially in entrepreneurship has revealed reasons behind his urge to have a one on one with renowned tycoon, Roman Abramovich.

In a recent interview with Vanguard News, he said, “ If you ask me that which renowned businessman in the world would I love to meet and pick his brain, I will mention Roman Abramovich because he is different from others as a philanthropist with a large heart and because of his extraordinary rise to fame and fortune from a poor background.”

The property guru also encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs to always follow their dream and to pump in their passion and energy, even where there is nobody around them that could offer them the benefit of mentorship.

Citing himself as an example, he said: “If you ask me who my mentor is in real estate, I will tell you the honest answer that there was none. My discipline is education, that is where I have my NCE, and I joined the real estate business as a greenhorn back in 2009, but my passion for the real estate business carried me this far.”

Clarifying his statement, the Luckybay boss said: “I am not saying mentorship is not important, it is, indeed, very important, but not everyone will have the benefit of direct mentorship; however, you can help yourself by picking a business role model that you can study vicariously.”