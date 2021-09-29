By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Akwa-Ibom State, Mike Igini, Wednesday gave reasons why he has instituted a N5 billion libel suit against the chairman of Edo State All Progressives Congress (AC), Col David Imuse.

Speaking when the suit came up for hearing at the Edo State High Court, Igini through his counsel, Edwin Okonedo said a press conference addressed by the APC chairman and some other persons titled, ‘Press conference on Governor Godwin Obaseki’s criminal attempt to infiltrate INEC officers like Mike Igini’ in Auchi in Etsako West Local Government Area dented his image.

He said the statement “has dented the image of the claimant and people who erstwhile held the claimant in high esteem, have lost confidence in him and now avoid him”.

But the hearing scheduled to begin Wednesday suffered a setback when the Registrar of High Court Nine informed Counsel that the presiding judge, Justice Vestee Eboreime, would not be sitting.

Okonedo said “We were prepared for trial this morning only for us to arrive in court and we were told by the Registrar that his lordship will not be sitting today. We have taken another date which is November 23, 2021, to commence trial”.

In the suit with reference number B/555/2020, Plaintiff, Mike Igini, is also demanding a full page unreserved apology to be published by the defendant in every edition of specific national papers for seven consecutive times commencing not later than seven days after the judgment of the case.

In addition, he prayed the court for a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, their agents, privies and or servants howsoever called from further publishing same or similar words defamatory against him.

