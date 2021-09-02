Sen. Uba Sani says he is building neighbourhood Sports Centres in order to help create opportunities for youths to develop their talents, stay healthy and enhance peaceful coexistence.

Sani (APC-Kaduna Central) made this known at a news conference on Thursday in Kaduna.

He said he was building the centres in five local government areas, noting that ‘’Kaduna state is overflowing with talents in different sports’’.

He described sports as a big employer of labour and ‘’if properly harnessed and developed as a business, has the potential of fundamentally contributing to the fight against poverty and youth unemployment.

According to the legislator, the design of the Neighbourhood Sports Centres met international standards and would be meticulously executed to the satisfaction of all.

“We are determined to give our people the best. No half measures,’’ he said.

According to Sani, he was inspired by Gov. Nasir El Rufai’s untiring efforts at making the state a model of sports development. He said the five sports centres would be located at Narayi, Kajuru, Tudun Wada, Rigasa and Kawo.

He promised that the facilities would be ‘’a game-changer in our efforts to create avenues for our youths to realise their potentials and be positively engaged’’.

The Senator also noted that the proposed Sports Centres are ‘’just the latest in a series of interventions I have embarked upon to give back to the good people of Kaduna state for massively voting for me and supporting me in my impactful legislative sojourn’’.

Sani said before now, he facilitated “the single biggest intervention by any legislator in a state-owned institution in Nigeria”.

“I facilitated the ongoing building of the N3 billion Faculty of Engineering, Kaduna State University. This massive project will contribute to addressing the manpower deficit in Kaduna state,” he said.

He stressed that he had also made key interventions across the seven local government areas in his senatorial district, ranging from construction and equipping 110-bed space capacity hostels in secondary schools, technical entrepreneurial skill development in agriculture and agro-business.

The legislator added that he had constructed primary healthcare centres, built and equipped skills acquisition centres, constructed solar-powered and motorised boreholes, as well as installed solar-powered lights, constructed and equipped ICT centres in secondary schools.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria