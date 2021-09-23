.

…Obasanjo, Osinbajo for National House Fair

By Adesina Wahab

The Managing Director of BSTAN Homes, Dr Becky Olubukola, has said having one’s house to live in is a critical step to being economically stable and taking steps to further advance in the socio-economic ladder.

She, therefore, said every effort to make people landlords of their own houses should be supported and encouraged by all.

She opined that a lot of people have been traumatised and have experienced setbacks because of no place to lay their heads.

This is just as she noted that her company is organising a National House Fair where the possibilities of making people become landlords without much stress would be the focus.

The event, slated for between 7-9 October would have former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, among the dignitaries.

“BSTAN Homes is a foremost real estate company in Nigeria and we believe that owning a home is a keystone of wealth. And indeed, with every step you take toward your happiness, home is where your heart is. One can imagine what some people go through because of lack of accommodation.

“For instance, do you know what usually kill some private school projects, not operating from their own structures. After those schools have begun to be well known, the landlord would come and say his son or daughter is returning home and would need the place to live. Shortly, what you would see is the place having another school being run by the landlord’s son.

“We have flexible and affordable products to take care of different segments and sectors. If it is land or even already built houses anywhere in Nigeria, we are there to provide. The theme of the event is “The Three ‘S’ of Shelter in Economic Stability” and would be witnessed by top personalities in the country including the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and many other eminent personalities.

The National House Fair (NHF) 5.0 is going to be a historic event that will promote economic and social development via sustainable housing and it going to be an opportunity to explore, connect, and provide access to a better life by making quality and safe shelter available to all people, irrespective of social or economic position,” she stated.

She added that the organisation which started some years ago was out to bridge the gap between the government, people and the mortgage houses by ensuring that everybody has the essential and needed information to have an affordable home.

Vanguard News Nigeria