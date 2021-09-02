By Fortune Eromosele

The National President of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, Alumni Association, Dr. Segun Ogundiran, has stressed The need to create an avenue for essential entrepreneurship, career, and leadership skills.

He made this known while delivering his opening address at the maiden edition of the Post University Degree Summit (PUDS), organised for graduating students of FUNAAB. According to him, the present state of the country has made the mental health of fresh graduates to be derailed, which in turn, affected the quality representation in different strata.

Ogundiran added that the desire of the association was to have knowledgeable alumni, armed with the requisite skills that would drive the development of the country in the areas of academic, social development, and career enhancements.

Declaring the summit open, Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Kolawole Salako, said the programme was highly laudable, adding that the discussions were very timely. Represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Bolanle Akeredolu-Ale, the Vice-Chancellor said as the University, was turning out graduates from many quarters; there was the need to improve the career and entrepreneurial skills of students.

Salako, therefore, encouraged participants to use the opportunity to gain a lot at the end of the summit.

In the same vein, the Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Adebukunola Omemu, said the programme was organised to boost the capacity of graduates, stressing that the summit was the beginning of greater things to come. He urged students to rather change the world and not allow the world to change them.

Also, the Principal Assistant Registrar, Guidance and Counselling Unit of the University, Dr. Modesta Ofodile, urged the graduating students to look for something legal that they can do with their hands, as taught by their lecturers.

Dr. Ofodile, who was represented by Mrs. Felicia Olaleye, said problems and challenges would always come, but encouraged the students to be optimistic that they would overcome their challenges.