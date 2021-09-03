•Says just 2% of total vaccine doses given globally administered in Africa

By Sola Ogundipe

NO less than 42 of Africa’s 54 nations (nearly 80 percent) are set to miss the global COVID-19 vaccination target if the current pace of vaccine deliveries and vaccinations are maintained, the World Health Organisation, WHO, has revealed.

Speaking on Thursday during a virtual press conference, the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, alerted that Africa is set to miss the urgent global goal of vaccinating the most vulnerable 10 percent of every country’s population against COVID-19 by the end of September.

Moeti who observed that nine African countries, including South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia, have already reached the global target set in May by the World Health Assembly, noted that at the current pace, three more African countries are set to meet the target, even as two more could meet up if they speed up vaccinations.

According to Moeti: “With less than a month to go, this looming goal must concentrate minds in Africa and globally. Vaccine hoarding has held Africa back and we urgently need more vaccines, but as more doses arrive, African countries must zero in and drive forward precise plans to rapidly vaccinate the millions of people that still face a grave threat from COVID-19.”

Almost 21 million COVID-19 vaccines were supplied via the COVAX Facility in August, and with more vaccines expected from COVAX and the African Union by the end of September, and Moeti was optimistic that enough doses could be delivered to meet the 10 percent target.

Lamenting that while over 143 million doses have been received in Africa in total and 39 million people, (around 3 percent) of Africa’s population—are fully vaccinated, she said that in comparison, 52 percent of people are fully vaccinated in the US and 57percent in the European Union.

“The inequity is deeply disturbing. Just 2 percent of the over five billion doses given globally have been administered in Africa. Yet recent rises in vaccine shipments and commitments shows that a fairer, more just global distribution of vaccines looks possible,” Moeti said.

The WHO regional director called on countries to continue to address operational gaps and continually improve, adapt and refine their COVID-19 vaccination campaigns.

“Of the 30 countries that have submitted data to WHO on operational readiness, one in two have not conducted intra-action reviews, which are key to assessing and fine-tuning progress.

“One in three countries have not updated their National Vaccine Deployment Plans, which instruct all COVID-19 vaccination actions in each country.

According to Moeti: “COVID-19 cases are declining slightly in Africa but remain stubbornly high. A rising number of new cases in Central, East and West Africa pushed case numbers up to nearly 215, 000 in the week ending on 29 August.

“Twenty-five countries—over 45 percent of African countries—are reporting high or fast-rising case numbers, even as over 5,500 deaths were reported in the week ending on 29 August.

“Although Africa’s third wave peaked in July, the decline in new cases is at a glacial pace—far slower than in previous waves. The pandemic is still raging in Africa and we must not let our guard down. Every hour 26 Africans die of COVID-19.”

The highly transmissible Delta variant has been found in 31 African countries. The Alpha variant has been detected in 44 countries and the Beta variant in 39.

The C.1.2 variant has been identified in 114 cases in South Africa. Single cases have been found in four other African countries, and very low case numbers reported internationally.

“We are closely monitoring the spread and evolution of all reported variants of COVID-19, including C.1.2. Mask wearing, physical distancing and regular hand washing will help keep you safe from all variants,” said Moeti.

Vanguard News Nigeria