A new variant of the Covid-19 virus known as “Mu” or B1621 which was first identified in Colombia in January 2021, is being carefully monitored by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Disclosing this on Tuesday, in its weekly pandemic bulletin, the global health agency said Mu which has been classified as a “variant of interest”, has mutations that indicate a risk of resistance to vaccines even as it noted that further studies were needed to better understand it.

“The Mu variant has a constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties of immune escape,” the bulletin said.

There is widespread concern over the emergence of new virus mutations as infection rates spike globally again, with the highly transmissible Delta variant taking hold – especially among the unvaccinated – and in regions where anti-virus measures have been relaxed.

After being detected in Colombia, Mu has since been reported in other South American countries and in Europe.

The WHO said its global prevalence has declined to below 0.1 per cent among sequenced cases. In Colombia, however, it is at 39 per cent.

In a related event, South African scientists are monitoring another variant of concern called C.1.2. that can mutate almost twice as fast as other global variants.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases, NICD, said that frequency of C.1.2. remains relatively low, however, it has so far been found in under three per cent of genomes sequenced since it was first picked up in May – although this has increased from 0.2 to two per cent in July.

The variant has been detected in all South Africa’s provinces, as well as in in nine countries, including Mauritius, Zimbabwe, Botswana, China, New Zealand, Portugal, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Researchers in South Africa found the C.1.2 lineage is the most mutated COVID-19 variant discovered and it contains mutations that have made other variants of the virus more transmissible and indicate it could potentially evade vaccines. However, it is not yet clear if this will be the case with the new C.1.2 variant.

