The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, has advised corps members to enlist in the Federal Government’s whistleblower policy.

Bawa gave the advice on Wednesday, when he addressed corps members taking part in the NYSC 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Orientation Course in Enugu State.

He was represented by the Head, Public Affairs Department of the commission, Enugu Zonal Command, Mrs Bethel Ude.

He said that enlisting the corps members in the scheme would enhance the anti-graft crusade in the country.

He said it was expedient for the youth to be active players than mere spectators in the campaign against corruption and other economic crimes in Nigeria.

The EFCC boss said although the level of corruption in the country was high, all hope was not lost in the efforts to bring the country back from the brink.

“Our message to you is that you should become whistleblowers by reporting acts that fail the simple test of integrity in any place where you find yourself.

“We are inviting you to lend a hand in helping us build a society where there is respect for law and order and where impunity will be a thing of the past.

“It is no use lamenting that things are not right with our country. When you see something, you say something,” Bawa said.

He said it was the desire of the agency to harness the intelligence and energy of corps members for greater public good in their areas of primary assignments.

He, therefore, urged them to join the EFCC Community Development Service Group in order to learn more about how to become whistleblowers for the agency.

Bawa also admonished them to be role models by shunning corruption and economic crimes, including cyber fraud.

