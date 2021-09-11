By Benjamin Njoku

Many high profile celebrity marriages in Nigeria and across the world have either been ridiculed or dragged to the social media court for no just reason, and the latest involving music legend, 2face and his wife, Annie is not an exception.

Annie threw caution to the wind last week, after she dragged 2face to the social media court to whip up sentiments and seek non-existing justice. She called out her husband for spending quality time under the same roof with his baby mama, Pero, under the guise of taking the children for holidays.

In a viral length post she made, on her Instagram page, the aggrieved actress accused her husband of infidelity, disclosing that she has put up with many flaws in the marriage in a bid to keep their status as an enviable couple intact.

Despite agreeing for 2face to have quality time with his other children from previous relationships, Annie revealed that the deal did not include him constantly sharing a bed with his baby mama. She also believes that 2face’s action was part of a plot with his family to end their marriage of eight years and pave the way for his baby mama to come.

Annie’s post which resulted in family feud has since set the internet buzzing for many days now, with a lot of their fans taking sides with either couple. Her colleagues in the movie industry were not left out bashing as they condemned Annie for taking their marital problems to the social media court rather than seeking counsel from their family heads.

Meanwhile, it was only a few days back that 2face broke his silence when he pleaded with the public to respect his family’s privacy and stop meddling into his marital crisis for the sake of his children.

Displaying maturity, the singer in an Instagram post also admitted his family’s mistakes and called for caution.

“I admit that bringing our personal issues on social media was not cool but I will not sit back and watch everybody have a free for all battle here in the name of love or solidarity.

“None of us is perfect, I would like to urge our families and supporters to stop the madness and the public to please respect our privacy and our kids, let us deal with our issues internally. I take God beg una,” he wrote.

However, 2face is not alone in this disturbing trend. Just weeks back, the social media was inundated with an official petition for the divorce by Paul Okoye’s wife, Anita, citing irreconcilable differences as the basis of the irretrievable breakdown of the marriage.

A copy of the petition which surfaced online, came as a huge shock not only to both families and their close friends but also, to the teeming fans of the couple. But ironically, after a few days or so, we started hearing that Paul a.k.a Rudeboy has reunited with his family in the United States. Setting the record straight, the singer shared a photo of himself posing with his family on his Instagram page to shut down the rumour. Who’s fooling who? If one may ask.

While tongues are still wagging, popular radio presenter, Chinedu Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu of Wazobia FM, came into the picture with his own story of marital woes.

In a post Instagram made on Instagram, Nedu reacted to the allegation of domestic violence levelled against him by his ex-wife, Uzoamaka Ohiri, which he said was buzzing on social media.

He wrote: “My attention has been drawn to stories making the rounds on social media by my ex wife (Uzoamaka Ohiri).”

“While I am not one to trade issues on social media, it has become pertinent that I clear the air once and for all.

First of all I would like to state clearly that I do not support or encourage any form of domestic violence whether targeted at a woman or man. I have also never been one to physically violate anybody including my ex wife.”

“Our marriage was one plaqued with a lot of issues. One of which was continuous infidelity from her side that led to me conducting a paternity test on our kids which led to the revelation that our first son is not my biological son even though he was born within the period during which we were married.”

“On the allegation of domestic violence, we have had this matter investigated twice, one the police station in Ajah and another by a competent court of law during the dissolution of our marriage.

Both times I was cleared of all allegations and I have the necessary proof to back up my claim. If any one should be laying claims to domestic violence it should be me.”

Nedu’s outburst on social media has opened a pandora box of his delicate family, especially when it has been revealed to him through paternity test that his first son is not his biological son.

Sadly, this ongoing marital crisis involving celebrities has given many causes for concern as there’s urgent need to review the use of social media as a platform for networking, sharing of photos and information.

In recent times, social media has gone beyond using these sites for sharing photos, media and other necessary information. It has become a place where fights, quarrels, and all sorts of vices thrive. Before now, many celebrities have sacrificed their marriage on the altar of social media. It’s still fresh in our minds, when we witnessed the marriages of the likes actress Mercy and her ex-hubby Lanre Gentry, Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill,Toke and Maje Ayida, Muma Gee and Prince Eke, Tiwa Savage and her estranged hubby, Teebillz among others hit the rocks following allegation of domestic violence, cheating and irreconcilable differences. Nonetheless, it goes to say that social media is fast turning the love stories of our high profile celebrities to sour.

Vanguard News Nigeria