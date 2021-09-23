

It is a new dawn for pupils of Idogo community under Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State as a religious charity organisation, Relume Charitable Foundation enhanced the education facility in the community with the construction of a nursery and primary school building in the rural area.

The foundation, which has over the years been giving back to society, especially churches and various communities in Nigeria and outside the shores of the country through free healthcare services, stressed that it was imperative to empower the younger generation with education, as it is a powerful weapon to change the world.

The foundation and its team, led by the chairman, Dr Sunday Adeosun, and the president, Professor Sherri Adeosun, in company with the school authority, elders of the community, other dignitaries, and pupils recently laid the foundation of Divine Nursery and Primary School edifice of four blocks with an office attached. The foundation also distributed school materials, including school books, pencils, pens, and teaching materials, among other things, to pupils and the founder of the school.

According to Dr Adeosun, the gesture was not a showoff, but a divine directive to empower the leaders of tomorrow, adding that “this development is a commitment not to deprive the younger generation of access to education, irrespective of their location. We are glad that this gesture will boost education in Idogo and also encourage the young people in the geographical location to be more educated.”

Professor Adeosun noted that the project, without any doubt would enhance the education system in the community and also give the pupils access to advanced technology to boost their knowledge and make them compete with their peers in other communities, states, and countries at large.

She also encouraged the pupils of the community to pay more attention to their studies and be committed to becoming successful in life so that they can have the capacity to also give back to the community, even more than what the foundation would do in the future.

“The construction of the school has commenced immediately and we are confident that it will be completed soon. We are so committed to supporting the younger generation of this community to enjoy good education so that they won’t be left behind. We pray and are also determined to complete this project as planned. God help us,” she added.

In his remarks, the founder of the school, Pastor Eniola Ibikunle, expressed his delight over the gesture, saying the development was a dream come true to ignite his passion in building leaders of tomorrow with qualitative education.

“Relume Charitable Foundation has not only created and is constructing a conducive citadel of learning, but also giving us leverage and also bridging the gap between rural and urban education. This foundation is tremendous and we are grateful. They have changed the face of education; they are the first organisation to give us a standard citadel of learning with modern amenities. We are enjoying standard education templates and they are committed to creating contemporary and future academic champions. We are indeed grateful for all these and we pray God will reward them bountifully,” he added.

The monarch of the community and its environs, HRH Oba Saheed Olubiyi, described the support of the foundation as a laudable gesture, noting that “the donation of the school the first of its kind in the history of the community. I thank the foundation and I pray that God will bless them immensely. This will boost Idogo and change our story of the academic system for good and also be of great benefit to the neighbouring communities.”