For Balogun Victoria Opeoluwa, looking good and classy was one of the driving force towards the creation of Bempire Collectionz wigs an affordable but yet luxury store that deals in raw luxury human hair and customized wigs.

Established in 2018, Victoria disclosed that having seen a lots of women especially in the diaspora deprive themselves of looking good as a result of multitasking and worrying on hours spent on salon; hence the creation of Bempire Collectionz was necessitated to help cater for those set of women with the launch of the several wig designs.

Speaking on her brands unique selling point; Victoria highlighted that she deals in strictly raw human hair wigs at super affordable and competitive rates noting that her designs comes customized, styled & easy to maintain & super stress less.

The CEO however aired her view on competitors who sells bad products; she said ‘

Bad product is bad omen and it has no good remark and because every brand wants to grow , I believe no sincere or hard working entrepreneurs should work in that line as the end is super disastrous’. For us we pride ourself with quality and not quantity.