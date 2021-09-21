.

— Produced over 35,000 graduands

Dayo Johnson Akure

Authorities of the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA has said that the Institution has in its forty years of existence provided solution to the nations technology problems

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Joseph Fuwape who said this in Akure noted that the institution had produced “more than 35,000 graduates who are trailblazers in different areas of human endeavours locally and internationally “

Speaking at a media briefing to celebrate the establishment of the university, Prof Fuwape said the institution has become the country’s most research-intensive university.

According to him the institution has “contributed excellently to the education sector in Nigeria by sterling distinctions received by students, staff and alumni and has delivered on its core mandates creditably well in the last forty years to the admiration of the public.

“We have fulfilled our the primary reason for our establishment which was to provide a solution to the technical problems of Nigeria.

He said evidence of this is FUTA’s consistent upward placement on the Nigerian webometric ranking table which was 7th position as of July 2021.

As a major supplier of critical manpower to other higher institutions in the country, he pointed out that FUTA has provided Vice-Chancellor, Rectors, Registrars, Librarians and Bursars to the tertiary education system in Nigeria.

Professor Fuwape said “the story of the Federal University of Nigeria Akure thus far is indicative of a glorious future that should place it in high reckoning among its contemporaries.

“The university was conceived and programmed to be great from inception.

” It has through its teaching and learning, research, fabrication of equipment, application of research findings and techniques to public needs and the production of students with high-quality academic credentials contributed to the socio-economic advancement of the nation.”

“There is no doubt that FUTA remains one of the most peaceful universities in Nigeria with all its academic programmes fully accredited by the NUC.

” And with its high-calibre scholarship, professionalism and manpower development in science, technology and engineering education, FUTA is a pacesetter among its peers and has fully come into its own. It has been forty years of Sterling contributions to technological advancement and human capital development of Nigeria “

“The Federal University of Technology, Akure is destined for a bright future in the actualization of its objectives of being a science and technological citadel for breakthroughs and a leader at the cutting edge of the technological transformation of the nation.”

He noted that the institution academic activities commenced in 1982 with 149 students spread over three (3) schools now has ten Schools and a fledging College of Medical Sciences with students’ enrolment population of over 25,000with a population of approximately 20,000 (undergraduates) and 5000 postgraduate students.

” In addition to the Schools (which houses all the over 30 academic programmes of the University), FUTA also has specialized research and allied centres for ease of academic and research administration.

Speaking on the university’s permanent site, the Vice-Chancellor said it would house the college of medicine and the University Teaching hospital.