Jesse Lingard and David de Gea combined to rescue victory for Manchester United against West Ham.

Man United fell behind in the first half but battled to seal all three points at the London Stadium.

Said Benrahma had put West Ham ahead on the half-hour mark but Cristiano Ronaldo scored an equaliser five minutes later to restore parity.

ALSO READ: NPFL: Kano Pillars splurge on 11 new signings

Both sides had legitimate penalty claims thereafter but the deadlock was only broken again when substitute Lingard cut in from the left and curled a wonderful effort into the top corner.

West Ham had an opportunity to salvage a draw in the fifth minute of extra time when Luke Shaw was adjudged to have handled the ball but De Gea kept out Mark Noble’s effort, the Hammers captain having been brought on solely to take the spot-kick.

Vanguard News Nigeria