By Fortune Eromosele

West Coast Intl. University of Sc., Tech., Magt. And Arts USA and affiliates worldwide formerly known as West Coast University, USA is different from West Coast University, Panama and other related names, according to Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu.

Aremu stressed that all global Accreditation bodies, registration and University recognition Agencies, Stakeholders, Students Communities, and Partner Universities, Institutions, Organizations, groups, Individuals, and Corporate bodies should know that the both institutions are different.

The Chairman Board of Trustees West Coast International University of Science, Technology, Management and Arts USA and Affiliates worldwide formerly known as West Coast University, United States of America, Prof. Aremu made the assertion in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, he stated that the Word Grand Board of Trustees and International Management of West Coast International University of Science, Technology, Management and Arts USA and Affiliates worldwide formerly known as West Coast University, United States of America is a fully globally registered, accredited University with a glowing goodwill and as such it shall continue to maintain its autonomous identity as a legal entity with a different, unique trademark.

The statement further stressed that West Coast International University of Science, Technology, Management and Arts USA and Affiliates worldwide formerly known as West Coast University, United States of America is registered with the Department in charge of Universities and Education both in Argentine Ministries of Education and Health.

According to Professor Sir Bashiru Aremu, “New website www.wcuglobaledu.org, with both old and new logo. The both logos are registered as international trademark order with international order of service ID number 2411934,Customer number: 270163, Order Receipt number: 796574 with the United States of America.

“However, the new logo is currently the one being used by our University, which is also unique with the Chartered Number 5919818 as a West Coast International University of Science, Technology, Management and Arts USA and Affiliates worldwide formerly known as West Coast University, United States of America with various global Accreditation Certificates after everything has been rebranded and registered to make it stands out from others.”