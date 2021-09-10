By Bashir Bello, Kano

The Nigerian Customs Service, NCS on Friday said it is working tirelessly to ensure decongestion of abandoned and overtime cargoes in the Nigerian ports and terminal.

The NCS Coordinator of Zone B, Acting ACG Uba Ahmed stated this while declaring open a one-day sensitization workshop organized for stakeholders in the zone on overtime Cargo Clearance held in Kano.

ACG Ahmed represented by the Controller Kano/Jigawa Command Controller Suleiman Umar Pai said the service was committed to addressing the challenges and decongestion in the Nigerian Ports with the aim at enhancing the Nation’s Revenue Generation Drive.

Earlier, the Controller Auction and Overtime Customs, Controller Yakubu Salihu said the workshop was borne out of the need to acquaint stakeholders on the clearance procedures and what is needed to be done to address cargoes over time.

“The Nigerian Customs Service under the Stewardship of Colonel Hameed Ali (Retd) was working assiduously in ensuring that the attitude of overtime cargoes was addressed in Nigerian Ports with the aim of decongesting the Ports.

“The aim of the sensitization is on the overtime clearance procedure, and the laws guiding it. Because most of the critical stakeholders are not aware of the clearance procedures. That is why we are in Kano to acquaint them with the needed information aimed at easing the business,” Controller Salihu said.

In his presentation, a Deputy Superintendent of Customs, DSC Mu’azu Zanna explained that overtime cargos were cargos that were imported into the country either through the Sea or by Air, and stayed beyond the Stipulated period provided by the law in the Ports or terminals.

“Cargo is classified as overtime if the importer does not clear it after 14 Days.

“Any goods imported into Nigeria is subject to the provisions of the Customs and Excise Management Act, (ICEMA) Seizure, Custody and Release,” he said.

DSC Zanna however proffered possible measures needed to be implored in order to address the challenges.

