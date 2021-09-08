The Enugu State Government has reacted to the unfortunate culvert failure at drainage 3+120 along Neke/Mbu/Ogbodu-Abba/Obollo-Etiti road, a World Bank project executed under the Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP II), revealing that preliminary reports point to a blockage of the culvert inlet by heavy debris comprising logs and other materials from a nearby forest as a result of unprecedented and intensive rainfall that caused flooding and erosion in the ravaged section.

A statement issued yesterday by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, disclosed that the state government has consequently directed the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to urgently invite the Nigerian Society of Engineers to investigate and determine the remote causes of the damage and advise on necessary remedial measures to be carried out immediately.

Aroh disclosed that the state government had earlier set up a technical committee to assess, among other things, the structural quality and integrity of all RAMP II projects executed in Enugu State, adding that directive has also be given for “immediate installation of warning signs to alert motorists in advance of the closure of the portion of the road, and placement of diversion signs to alternative routes”.

The Information Commissioner therefore assured the general public of the state government’s commitment to the provision of standard infrastructure in Enugu State, as well as its resolve to hold all agencies, contractors and partners accountable for all works done in the state.

