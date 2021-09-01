The Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, says Ghana is ready to host a successful African Games in 2023.

The president gave the assurance when he cut the sod for the construction of sports facilities in Accra at a cost of 195 million U.S dollars for the 13th African Games.

“I assure the African Union (AU) that Ghana is ready, willing and able to host the most successful and the most memorable of African Games,’’ said Akufo-Addo.

He added that the construction of sports facilities in the country was one of the best legacies for the Games.

The facilities included an athletics warm-up track, a playing field for football, a spectators stand for 500 people, and a 1,000-seater swimming pool.

Also, there is a warm-up swimming pool, and a 500-seater temporary dome for handball, judo, karate and taekwondo.

Other facilities would be a multi-purpose sports hall for badminton, boxing, volleyball and weightlifting and a five-tennis court complex.

Akufo-Addo revealed that the original plan for a 50,000-seater capacity stadium had been redesigned because construction was delayed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

