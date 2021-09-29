Middle, President and Chairman of Council, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, ANAN, Rev Canon Prof Ben C. Osisiom, 2nd right, Chief Pascal Okorie, representing Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State at the 4th Session of its 2021 Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) programme, themed: “Re-Engineering Accounting Profession in the Post COVID Era” in Enugu yesterday

ASSOCIATION of National Accountants of Nigeria, ANAN, says it is equipping its members with new knowledge to fit into the new emerging world where technology leads the way.

The National President of ANAN, Prof Benjamin Chuka Osisioma, who disclosed this Wednesday in Enugu, at 4th Session of 2021 Mandatory Continuing Professional Development, MCPD, programme of the Association, said time has come for digital accounting that will fit into the fourth industrial revolution.

With the theme”Re-engineering Accounting profession in the post Covid era”, Osisioma noted that “the accelerated impact of emerging technologies makes it exigent for professional accountants to continually upskill by getting equipped with innovative digital knowledge and skillsets in being relevant with global dynamisms”.

He called on members of the association to take the MCPD programme very serious, warning that sanctions await those who do not take it seriously.

“Call it the digital accountant or accountant that will fit into the fourth industrial revolution that is about to unfold in the world. So, we are preparing our members to fit into the new emerging world.

“The event today with the theme: “Re-engineering accounting profession in the post Covid era”, is about getting us the accountants to remain relevant, retool, rebrand and re-equip to function in the new emerging world.

“If we don’t change our methods and our stands, we become irrelevant. If we are just counting money, they are manufacturing equipment that will do it better than us. If we’re just balancing books, they now have softwares that will do it better and faster.

“We are saying that there are things that must command our attention today if we must remain relevant. Call it the future ready accountant. Call it the digital accountant or accountant that will fit into the fourth industrial revolution that is about to unfold in the world. So, we are preparing our members to fit into the new emerging world”, Osisioma stated.

He announced that ANAN has introduced forensic accounts in Nigeria. “ANAN gave substance to the meaning of forensic audits. We are really trained on forensic tool kits so that they will go through the affairs of government and organisations and fish out financial irregularities.



“We are raising this issue of forensic investigation because that is one of the major banes of this nation. People don’t realize that money has footprints. When you steal money, it leaves footprints.

“Forensic accountant is trained to find out the footprints of stolen money and trace it. It is called money trail. It has a direction. Find where it is.

“ANAN is training people to trace stolen monies. If we don’t, this nation will be crippled by corruption, fraud and embezzlement in high and low places. We are taking it very serious and we are applying ourselves to that task”, ANAN Predident said.

On ANAN University, he said it been recognized by the NUC. “We received our license in February this year. We have already mobilized to take off within the next few months.

“After the last verification by the NUC, we willll open our doors. We are starting with post graduate accounting and related courses. When we talk about related, we mean taxation, leadership, management, economic theory and practice in addition with pure accounting with auditing, forensic, taxation, financial management, corporate reporting, financial accounting amongst others. They are all part of the areas we are diversifying and producing degrees on those areas.

“But for the first five years, we are limited to post graduate studies. So, we can only produce masters degree and PhD holders”, he explained.In his welcome address, the chairman of Enugu state branch of ANAN, Prof. Uche Ugwuanyi noted the importance of the theme of session, saying that it clearly defines the future of accounting in post Covid economy.

“The theme of this mandatory continuing professional development programme is apt and clearly defines the future of accounting profession in the prevailing challenges caused by Covid-19 pandemic as a the third wave continues to ravage many countries.

“There is urgent need to regig the curriculum of Accounting programme (course content) in Universities and Polytechnics to inculcate Morden accounting systems such as Sage 50, Quick books online, Xero, etc.

“It has become imperative to Re-engineer this noble profession to improve operational performance and reduce cost by identifying and eliminating non value added tasks.”The Covid-19 pandemic has created a new order of doing things, thinking differently and breaking new grounds. It is now a clarion call for all of us to embrace the challenges and opportunities this pandemic presented to us”, Prof Ugwuanyi said.

Earler in his remarks, Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, represented by Dr. Paschal Okolie, his Technical assistant to the governnor on financial matters, commended ANAN for quality of their members.

“We repose a lot of confidence in ANAN members. They have not disappointed us as a state because in all the areas your members are working in Enugu, they are proving themselves trustworthy.

“Continue to upgrade the training of your members, Enugu remains one of the greatest beneficiaries of your continuing professional development programmes.”

