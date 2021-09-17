By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue leaders under the aegis of Ihyarev elders have clarified that the people of the state particularly Ihyarev people who are at the epicenter of herdsmen killings in the state are not at war with armed Fulani herdsmen but are victims of mindless massacre by the marauders.

The leaders who are from the two intermediate areas in Tiv land comprising Lobi and Gwer where majority of the killings have taken place were responding to a recent media briefing by All Progressives Congress, APC, leaders of Ihyarev extraction who among others blamed the killings by herders on altercation and war between the locals and armed herders.

Angered by the claim of the APC members, the leaders of Ihyarev in Benue state in a response weekend in Makurdi, said the claim was evil, treacherous and nauseating as it was intended to change the narrative of the pogrom going on in that part of the state.

Led by elder statesman and former federal lawmaker, Prince Simon Aondona, the Ihyarev leaders drawn from all works of life said “It is a huge spit on the graves of our murdered kinsmen for the APC group to declare that there is a “war” between the Ihyarev nation and herdsmen.

“That allegation is nauseating. We don’t have boundaries with any Fulani community. We wonder what they want to achieve from this outright lies and misinformation. Again, it is a condensed callousness to describe the senseless and ceaseless massacre of our people as “herders/farmers altercations.”

“What “altercations” did the little children of Peter Akera in Yelewata have with herders before they were killed together with their mother while waiting for dinner? What sort of altercations with herders did the old man at Tse Anundu commit for him to be killed while resting in his compound?”

While mentioning several of the unprovoked killings in the state by marauders, the Ihyarev leaders reproved the APC leaders’ castigation of the Benue grazing law and establishment of the Live Stock Guards in the state.

According to them, “the Law is an aggregate of the totality of the decision of Benue people distilled during the public hearing of the Bill four years ago. The Benue Law does not belong to Ortom; the Governor is only being a faithful servant in his commitment to defend the decision of Benue people.

“And when there is any need for a review as they suggested, it should be reviewed to provide for stiffer penalties to open grazing and cattle rustling. For us, it is grievously treacherous for the APC group to encourage the herders to violate the letters and spirit of the “Anti Open Grazing Law” of Benue.

“Incidentally, this is happening at the same time most other states in the country have accepted the viability of the Law and are replicating it in their domains.”

Lamenting the failure of the APC leaders to prevail on the APC led federal government to resettle the over 1.5million IDPs in the state as being done in the North East, the Ihyarev leaders noted that it was fallacious and preposterous for them to claim that the IDPs were being kept by Governor Samuel Ortom for political reasons.

“The Ihyarev APC leaders ought to have used their partisan connection, if they are actually useful, to influence President Muhammadu Buhari, to release the N10billion promised by Vice President Yomi Osinbajo, during his state visit to Benue three years ago, for the resettlement of the Benue IDPs.

“We are not unconscious of the fact that the federal government of Nigeria is currently resettling IDPs in Yobe, Borno and Katsina States, and have also set up a machinery to return Nigerian refugees in Niger Republic to resettle them at home.

“It is unfortunate that the Minister from Benue, George Akume, who holds a vital position in this regards, and one of the signatories who is a Member of the North East Development Commission, could not make a case for Benue IDPs but chose to play politics with their plight.

“It is also worthy to state that none of the signatories to that press conference, including the APC leader in Benue state, has ever taken a visit to any of the IDP camps in the last three years. We, therefore, wonder why people without empathy can speak for the victims they never cared for nor ever sympathized with.”