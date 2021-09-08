.

By Anayo Okoli, ENUGU

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that is not against the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Imo State today but rather welcomes him wholeheartedly.

In a statement from the spokesman of the Igbo apex body, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze Ndigbo said: “The attention of the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has been drawn to a statement-making round in the media and purportedly issued by the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“The press statement, issued by one Chidi Ibeh; a nondescript and unknown to Ohanaeze, gave the impression that Ohanaeze Ndigbo is at odds with the planned visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Imo State on Thursday, September 9, 2021(today). Nothing can be more dishonest than this.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo, under the leadership of Prof. George Obiozor, dissociates itself from the purported statement and urges Ndigbo to disregard same. We are appalled that some miscreants, masquerading as leaders of Ohanaeze could issue such a rheumy and dubious statement on behalf of Ndigbo.

“The statement is mischievous, ill-intended and a deliberate attempt to put Ndigbo in harm’s way.

“May we reiterate here that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide welcomes His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Owerri in Igbo Land.

We are, therefore, deeply delighted that President Muhammadu Buhari has chosen to visit Ndigbo in Igbo Land at this critical juncture in Igbo history. By this visit, the President has proven, beyond doubts, that he is the father of the nation.

“It is, therefore, the height of wickedness, callousness, mischief, rabble-rousing, and miscreancy for Mr Chidi Ibeh and his co-travellers to issue such a discordant statement in the name of Ndigbo.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo would no longer take such idiosyncrasy and urge our people to totally disregard the mischief of Mr Chidi Ibeh and his recalcitrant, misguided impostors, impersonators and pretenders.

“We urge Ndigbo to troop out en-mass to welcome our President and accord him the honour due to him. The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide are persuaded that this land-mark visit to the South East of Nigeria by Mr President is critical and a turning point in the Igbo political history”.

