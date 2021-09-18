The All Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (AFAN), on Friday, said it was encouraged by the ongoing military action against the bandits across some northern states in the country.

The National President of AFAN, Mr Farouk Mudi, this known made in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

NAN reports that AFAN is the umbrella body of all farmers groups in the country.

“I believe we are number one victim of insecurity because many of our members have been killed in the farms.

“But we will not be reluctant, and we will not be discouraged to go back to our farms because we know President Muhammadu Buhari is serious in the fight against insecurity in the country.

“He is doing his best to tackle the security issue. So we need to support him; we need to support him to go to the farm.

“Security issue is everybody’s business. So we believe he is doing his best.

“You can see what is happening in Zamfara and Katsina now pertaining to the military effort and achievement being made. We are happy about this and we are encouraged to go to farms,” he said.

Mudi hinted that the farmers too are now security conscious in their day-to-day activity as they collaborate with the police and the military on suspicious movements.

“Now we, farmers, are becoming more security conscious. We now keep a routine schedule as some of us now watch over others while they work on the farms.

“We do this in conjunction with the police and the military to give information about any insecurity issue; a movement we cannot understand.

“We alert them that this is what is going on. So we no longer go to farms just carefree the way we used to,” he said.