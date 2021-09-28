



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Edo has said that no fewer than 1,300 of its operatives would be deployed across the state for the 2021 “Ember months” campaign.

Ember months are the last four months of the year; September, October, November and December, which are categorised as high risk for occurring of accidents on the road by the FRSC.

Mr Henry Benamaisia, the state sector commander of the corps, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Tuesday.

Benamaisia explained that the figure includes regular and special marshals.

He also disclosed that 25 operational vehicles, which include three ambulances, two heavy duty tow trucks and one tow van, would be on ground for rapid response and free flow of traffic during the period.

According to him, arrangements have been put in place for a successful commencement of this year ember months campaign.

“The theme is Maintain Safe Speed, Avoid Night Travels and Enjoy Quality Road Experience”.

“For the successful operation of the campaign, 1,300 personnel of our operatives who include Regular and Special Marshals would be deployed across the state, with 25 operational vehicles.

“The vehicles include three ambulances, two heavy duty tow trucks and one tow van which will be on ground for rapid response and free flow of traffic during the period”.

He disclosed that the flag-off had been scheduled to take place next Thursday at the Aduwawa Park by Ramat Square, in the state capital.

He added that the occasion would be chaired by Edo Deputy Governor Phillip Shaibu, while stakeholders including transport unions, vehicle owners and other road users would be part of the event.

“The Print and Electronic Media would also be engaged throughout the season. Traffic control will also be taking place at critical traffic points across the state to ensure free flow of traffic throughout the ember months.

“Effective enforcement of critical offences will be emphasised.

“These offences include overloading, use of phone while driving, failure to install Speed Limiting Device, Speed Limit Violation, Seat Belt Violation, Dangerous Driving, Dangerous Overtaking among others,” Benamaisia said

He called on residents of the state to obey traffic rules and regulations, while advising them to always eschew the three vices of indiscipline, intolerant and impatient while on the road.