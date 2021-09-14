By Ike Uchechukwu

With about a decade proficient participation in the branding and creative industry In Nigeria, Director and CMO of ACTIVECODE Business Hub, Kelvin Akparanta who spoke with Ike Uchechukwu revealed that the growth he has recorded with various brands he has worked for over the years was a solid threshold that has reassured him that with proper structure and inclusion of personal Branding and Digital Marketing in Nigerian Schools, unemployment would be reduced drastically.

Why personal Branding and Digital Marketing ?

“Worried about continued increase in internet fraud by the young people that keeps hindering the chances of talented Nigerian youths across the globe in landing multinational contracts and jobs, I decided to float an academy to groom young minds whose interest lies in digital marketing and branding.

Is Nigeria a safe haven for Personal Branding and Digital Marketing?

I have always been passionate about creating conducive environment of learning for his students.So it will succeed ,I am so sure because many young people have already delved into it without even knowing ,but they need that professional touch ,which we are willing to offer .

What’s your mission ?

“My mission is to create the next line of generational Brand strategists and Digital marketers that would show the world that Nigeria has what it takes to be one of the best when it comes to branding and Digital Marketing.

You recently wrote a book on personal Branding and Digital Marketing ?

“My book “Everything Personal Branding and Digital Marketing” is one way I’m giving back my wealth of experience to the society.

We can’t continue to wait on those who will not help our situation, I’ve also called on the Ministry of Education to include personal branding and digital marketing into our school curriculum, it may take a little while to achieve that so my academy will be floated to contribute my quota and give hope and meaning to the youths.