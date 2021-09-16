.

— Disown acclaimed Global Congress

—- looters are out to discredit her

Dayo Johnson Akure

Members and Partners of Synagogue Church of All Nations SCOAN and Emmanuel Television in Ondo, Osun and Ekiti state have thrown their weight behind the emergence of Mrs Evelyn Joshua, as the new leader of the church nationwide.

They, however, disowned an acclaimed Global Congress from the state which rejected the wife of the late founder, TB Joshua as the chosen leader of the Church

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the state capital, their representatives including Dr Francis Bamidele, Osadare Olugbenga and Lanre Cole alleged that those against the emergence of the new leader are looters who are afraid, out to cover their tracks and discredit her.

They said that “We Members and Partners of Synagogue Church of All Nations and Emmanuel TV in Akure and environ of Ondo, Ekiti and Osun hereby disclaim and dissociate ourselves in its entirety from the news making rounds about the acclaimed global congress of SCOAN members who said that Mrs Evelyn Joshua is not a Pastor or part of the founding members of the Church and rejected her emergence as the chosen leader of the Church’.

“We members and partners of the Ministry in Akure and environ of Ondo, Ekiti and Osun State, therefore debunk and refute this fabricated falsehood with absolute emphasis and to declare our full support of the emergence of Prophetess Evelyn Joshua, the wife of Prophet TB Joshua, as the leader and arrowhead of SCOAN having been legitimately confirmed and pronounced by the Federal High Court holding in Lagos.

“The acclaimed global congress group and its so-called members are not known to us in Akure, none of us, genuine members and partners, has ever come across this acclaimed group and its members in several church programmes and activities conducted in Akure or in Lagos church auditorium in the last twenty(20) years.

“The global congress group, the president’s and the secretary’s names mentioned above are out rightly fictitious, fake and non-existence.

“However, investigations conducted revealed that the acclaimed global congress group is not unconnected to some cabal disciples of Prophet TB Joshua who upon the passing on to glory by Prophet TB Joshua on June 5th, 2021, connived and diverted the church funds into their personal accounts and looting the treasury of the church with impunity.

” Prophetess Evelyn Joshua stood up to the task against this looting spree and authoritative impunity being perpetrated by the cabal disciples, some of whom has been sent parking.

” Now, because it was no longer business like before, the cabals became bitterly aggrieved and resulted in a battle line drawn and now using every propaganda weapon to fight the new leader of SCOAN.

” It will interest you to know that the EFCC is already investigating these financial misappropriations of these former disciples.

” lt is really sad and disheartening that these former disciples who came wretched along with their family members seeking for spiritual and financial help from Prophet TB Joshua several years back now turned around in connivance and became a thorn to the wife of the man who sacrificed so much spiritually and financially to bring them up.

” They benefited greatly from prophet TB Joshua’s benevolence and kind-hearted gestures to become spiritually and financially uplifted as well as becoming graduates from universities around the world.

” The public is therefore advised to disregard and jettison such divisive statements from the disgruntled entities in whatever form or disguised under whatever propaganda weapon.

“All of us, members and partners of SCOAN and Emmanuel TV in Akure and environ of Ondo, Ekiti and Osun State are fervently in fasting and prayer for Prophetess Evelyn Joshua and the SCOAN Ministry.

They said that the wife of the late founder is a principal coordinator of the ministry adding that she equally went through spiritual training as others in the Ministry.

According to them ” The fact that she was not advertised and not given a designated seat in the church by the husband while alive doesn’t mean she was not ordained or has all it takes to lead the ministry after the demise of the husband

Vanguard News Nigeria