By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Akwa Ibom State chapter has stressed the need to sustain the peace efforts of governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration beyond 2023.

National Legal Adviser of the PDP and Chairman of a new political campaign group the Maintain Peace Movement, (MPM) Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem made the assertion yesterday while inaugurating the steering committee of the movement in Mbo local government area.

Enoidem who thanked the people of Mbo for their steadfastness with the PDP as well as their support for the current administration, noted that MPM was put in place to promote peace across all communities in the 31 local government areas of the state.

” We came to re-emphasize the importance of peace. Since God in his infinite mercy has found us worthy to enjoy peace, we need to sustain it. We must guard it jealously.

” We must ensure peace is enshrined our villages, clans, local government areas and indeed the entire State. So we have come to let you understand that it is the duty of you and I to ensure there is peace in the land”, Enoidem said.

ALSO READ: Lagos LG congress: APC National secretariat recognizes Lagos4Lagos exco, national delegates list

The Coordinator of MPM steering committee in Mbo and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, the Secretary, Chief Eyo Okon and other key PDP stakeholders in the area pledged their allegiance to the peace advocacy.

The stakeholders in their separate remarks after the inauguration which was held at the Mbo council Secretariat, Enwang commended governor Udom Emmanuel specially for attracting development projects to the area.

“,We endorse the Maintain Peace Movement, MPM, which is a purpose driven vehicle geared towards sustaining the gains of a peaceful and prosperous Akwa Ibom beyond 2023”, Okon said.

Members of the MPM steering committee include, Hon. Nse Ekpenyong, Asuquo Eyo, Bishop Etim Ante, Mr. Sunday Etim, Mr. Etetim Isemin, Hon. Alice Ekpenyong, Hon. Duncan Uweh, Sunday Roland and Mr. Franklin Bassey.

Vanguard News Nigeria