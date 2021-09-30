…demand DPR approvals, agreement documents for Trains 1-3 from Greenfield LNG

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives Committee on Host Communities has said it will ensure the full implementation of 13% derivation principle in revenue sharing for the oil producing States.

Chaiman of the House Committee, Hon. Dunamene Deakor gave the assurance at an interractive and investigative meeting of the committee with the top management staff of the Greenvile LNG Ltd on the citing of the oil facilities at the National Assembly.

READ ALSO:Like Senate, Reps ask Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists

The Committee also demanded all the approval documents from the relevent government agencies, the agreement documents and financial statement for the execution of trains 1-3 of Liquified Nataural Gas project by the Greenville LNG Ltd- the owners of the oil facilities.

Speaking at the forum, Dekor also directed the oil company to produce all the approval documents for the execution of the gas project from Department of Petroleum Resources DPR by the Greenfield LNG.

He said: “We requested for some documents and we are calling on the management of Greenville to present them.

“We will ensure the full implementation of the 13% derivation principle in revenue sharing and all other agreements”.

The Committe also uncovered 5 out of 17 expatriate quotas given to the company by the Nigeria Immigration Service, querying if it had complied with the directives of the approving authorities.

Responding, the Managing Direcetor of the Company, Mr Joseph Oyadoyin said there were only two lease agreements entered into by the company and its host communities.

He said it was only one out of the three train projects that had been completed by the company, adding that phase 1 of the project was sited on 754 plots of land the company leased.

On the expatriate quota, Oyadoyin said that they had complied with the directives of the approving agency.

He added that the process of land acquistion by the company started in 2015.