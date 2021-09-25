For car enthusiasts the world over, there has always been so much more to an automobile than four wheels and an engine. For these passionate petrol heads, a car is not simply a convenient means of transport to get from point A to point B; it is a thing of beauty and an aesthetic ideal to be celebrated and respected for ages.

This was the exact philosophy and ethos which drove the team behind Carsfascinate to get its company up and running in 2013 and the reason why it would go on to become a household name, dominating its industry.

The thinkers at Carsfascinate have a collective conviction that the youngtimer classics (cars from the 1980s through to the early 2000s) are worthy of preservation and restoration, as they still have the power to invoke all that is possible and magical in the symmetry, design, and engineering of an automobile. And over the years, this conviction has served them well.

A Carsfascinate spokesperson explained, “We started by simply restoring a youngtimer classic to its former glory. It was a labor of love, but it was also a hobby at which we proved very adept. Word got around, and before long, we were taking on multiple projects, and the hobby became a business.”

Youngtimer classics have not crossed over the line into the classic car status yet, because as the name suggests, they are still too young. Yet, as far as Carsfascinate and its clients are concerned, the youngtimer classics offer the driver a pure and unadulterated experience in a way that today’s modern cars and their electronic devices cannot.

The Carsfascinate spokesperson added, “I think the reason we struck a chord with so many people and became a leader in our field is that drivers are fed up with the soulless and clone-like vehicles that pass for cars these days.

All the technology has almost turned the art of driving into a virtual experience. We’re a unique dealership that focuses exclusively on youngtimer classics. People relate to our love from all those vehicles from the 1980s through to the 2000s because they are the ones that inspire joy, delight, and nostalgia for the way cars used to be.”

The love for vintage cars has always captured a popular market, but such vehicles are usually financially unviable for many car enthusiasts. As such, a youngtimer classic can prove just the tonic. They are modestly priced, have modern but not fussy technology, and appeal to automobile fans who like to get their hands dirty and tinker in the garage as well as embrace the freedom of the open road.

The Carsfascinate spokesperson further revealed, “We’re proud to be doing our bit in preserving and promoting automobile history. These youngtimer classics are in our blood; we grew up with them and know exactly what makes them tick and appeal to others.

We understand that buying one of these special vehicles is a unique transaction. You’re not just buying a vehicle; you’re buying an artifact of another age that can transport you to a magical time and place. We understand and reciprocate the passion involved, and I think that’s why so many people relate to Carsfascinate as a company.”