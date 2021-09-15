By Jimitota Onoyume

Chairman Nigeria Bar Association , Warri branch , Chief Emmanuel Uti has called for closer link among alumnus of institutions, stressing that it promotes common good.

Uti in a key lecture at the second anniversary of Ambrose Ali University, AAU, Warri branch , Delta State said there was strength in unity.

“No one can operate alone and succeed. You must be helped by someone. You too should help others”, he said.

“Don’t look down on your situation, you can still be lifted, but be inspired to lift others. Togetherness in Unity we stand.”, he said .

Continuing, he said alumni association was a platform for graduates of institutions to come.together to among other things fashion out ways to give back to their institutions.

While recalling some sweet memories of his days as students in AAU which has been renamed Edo state University the keynote speaker also commended those behind the formation of the body in Warri.

“For many years Graduates of the University residing in Warri and its environs, made several efforts to kick start the Chapter, but all efforts came to naught, until Saturday the 14th of September, 2019, when it came to fruition. I wish to thank all those who by their efforts and sacrifice made it possible for the Warri Chapter, to become a reality.”, he said

“For those who were in Ekpoma in the 90’s, will all recall the days of carrying jerry cans from Ujemen, Emado, Ujoelen etc. to fetch water from the Tank in the hostel; remembering the days of attending shows in the Pavilion, taking photographs in Akas Photo Studio, Aluta days of students driving trailers to Benin to protest against non drinking water in the Campus.etc. these nostalgic feelings of Ekpoma days are always refreshing. “, he said

He further enjoined graduates of the university to continue to be good ambassadors of the institution adding that they should also be part of contributing to the development of the university.

“The Alumni as ambassadors of the University are expected to keep the University flag flying and to contribute to the development of the University, as the Government alone cannot provide the much needed funding for Universities.”, he said