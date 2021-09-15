A Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Wednesday sentenced a vulcaniser, Usman Abdullahi to three months imprisonment for failing to carry out court order to provide for his family.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, had earlier ordered Abdullahi to provide for his family.

Nasir sentenced Abdullahi to one-month imprisonment for disobeying Court order or to pay a fine of N10, 000.

Nasir also ordered Abdullahi to pay N120, 000 for his family’s upkeep or be sentenced to another two months in the facility.

“The court has given you all the chances to make amends and cater for your family. We have exhausted all the options we have just to enable you to at least provide food and shelter for your family”, the Judge said.

Earlier, the complainant, Zainab, Abdullahi’s wife told the court that he abandoned her and eight children for more than four years.

“I have been providing for upkeep of the family for about five years. He stopped coming to our house over those years and even married another wife. I begged or divorce and he refused to oblige me.

“Over the years, the landlord has issued us eviction notices”, she said.

(NAN)

